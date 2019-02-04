Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Roskosmos selects design for super-heavy rocket

Submit on Monday, February 4th, 2019 22:58

Russian State Space Corporation Roskosmos has finally approved the design of the Yenisei super-heavy class launch vehicle for future lunar missions, a Russian space industry source was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Monday, February 4th, 2019 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»