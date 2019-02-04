Roskosmos selects design for super-heavy rocket
Russian State Space Corporation Roskosmos has finally approved the design of the Yenisei super-heavy class launch vehicle for future lunar missions, a Russian space industry source was quoted as saying by Sputnik.
