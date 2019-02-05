Submit on Tuesday, February 5th, 2019 22:59

Rocket: Ariane 5 ECA; Payload: Saudi Geostationary Satellite 1/Hellas Sat 4, GSAT-31; Date: 5 February 2019, 2101 UTC; Launch site: Kourou, French Guiana. HS-4/SGS-1 was deployed into geostationary transfer orbit 27 minutes after lift-off, followed by GSAT-31 15 minutes later.

