February 5th, 2019

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced that its Kratos RT Logic subsidiary successfully demonstrated the ability to roam among heterogeneous networks and optimise wideband satellite communications (SATCOM) with Enterprise Management and Control (M&C).

