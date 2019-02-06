Submit on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 22:58

The Canadian Department of National Defence has awarded a C$15 million contract to Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) at the University of Toronto Institute for Aerospace Studies (UTIAS) for development of multipurpose microsatellites to support Arctic surveillance.

Related Post:Rosetta mission to end on 30 September with comet landingJAXA to test space junk removalGonets satellites waiting for launchAirbus, Safran finalise space launchers mergerDawn enters orbit around CeresDawn nears arrival at dwarf planet CeresSES S.A. results H1 2018NASA’s TESS spacecraft starts science operationsSovrn