Canada awards microsatellite contract to SFL for Arctic surveillance
Submit on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 22:58
The Canadian Department of National Defence has awarded a C$15 million contract to Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) at the University of Toronto Institute for Aerospace Studies (UTIAS) for development of multipurpose microsatellites to support Arctic surveillance.
