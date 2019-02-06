Submit on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 22:57

It’s been over a month since engineers have heard from the pair of briefcase-sized spacecraft known collectively as MarCO , which followed NASA’s InSight to the Red Planet. At this time, the mission team considers it unlikely they’ll be heard from again.

