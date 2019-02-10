Submit on Sunday, February 10th, 2019 22:58

Airbus and Japanese telecommunications satellite operator Sky Perfect JSAT have signed a co-operation agreement for the design preparation of the EDRS-D node. This third communication node of the SpaceDataHighway system is to be positioned over the Asia-Pacific region before 2025. EDRS-D will lead to a significant increase in the system’s communication capacity and considerably expand its coverage.

