Payloads arrive for Arianespace’s 5th Soyuz mission carrying O3b satellites
Submit on Sunday, February 10th, 2019 22:59
French Guiana has welcomed the four passengers for Arianespace’s second Soyuz mission in 2019, which will further expand the SES-owned O3b satellite constellation.
