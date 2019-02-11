Submit on Monday, February 11th, 2019 22:58

Airbus said it is expanding its aerospace activities at its site in Ottobrunn/Taufkirchen, near Munich with the modernisation of solar array production for satellites, and with the commissioning of expanded clean rooms for optical satellite instruments. In total, the company will be investing approximately EUR25 million.

