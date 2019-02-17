RemoveDEBRIS: success for harpoon experiment
RemoveDEBRIS successfully fired a harpoon on 8 February 2018 at a speed of 20 metres per second and penetrated a target made of satellite panel material. The harpoon and 1.5 metre target boom were designed by a team at Airbus in Stevenage UK.
