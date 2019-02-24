After a reset, Curiosity is operating normally
A hiccup during boot-up recently interrupted NASA’s Curiosity rover’s planned activities and triggered a protective safe mode. The rover was brought out of this mode on 19 February and is otherwise operating normally, having successfully booted up over 30 times without further issues.
