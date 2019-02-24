Firefly announces mass production facility, Cape Canaveral launch site
Firefly Aerospace, Inc., a provider of launch vehicles, spacecraft and in-space services, announced the execution of a binding term sheet with Space Florida, under which Firefly will establish business operations at Cape Canaveral Spaceport, including launch operations at Space Launch Complex 20 and manufacturing facilities at Exploration Park, Florida.
