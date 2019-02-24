Flight VS21 / Soyuz – OneWeb F6: New launch date
Based on the positive results of analyses performed with Russian space authorities responsible for a Soyuz launch performed from Baikonur Cosmodrome on 21 February 2019, Arianespace has taken the decision to resume preparations for its Flight VS21 OneWeb F6 mission at the Guiana Space Center.
