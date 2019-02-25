TAS to provide communication equipment for PACE, WFIRST missions
NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) has awarded Thales Alenia Space two contracts concerning the delivery of the Transponders and the Travelling Wave Tube Amplifiers for the Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem (PACE) and Wide Field InfraRed Survey Telescope (WFIRST) missions.
