NASA has selected a new mission that will help scientists understand and, ultimately, forecast the vast space weather system around our planet. The new experiment will, for the first time, obtain global observations of an important driver of space weather in a dynamic region of Earth’s upper atmosphere that can cause interference with radio and GPS communications.

