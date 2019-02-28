D-Orbit signs contract for launch and deployment services with Planet Labs
Submit on Thursday, February 28th, 2019 22:58
D-Orbit, an Italian service provider for the New Space sector, signed a contract with Planet, a US-based private Earth imaging company, for the launch and deployment of six Dove-series satellites.
Related Post:Northrop Grumman-built JWST sunshield meets fabrication and test milestonesJWST spacecraft completes CDRCryogenic test of all JWST flight mirrors completedNorthrop Grumman demonstrates JWST sunshield flight processesSunshield deployment and layers fully tensioned on JWSTFirst JWST primary mirror segment undergoes final coatingJWST’s Optical Telescope Element passes CDRJWST vibration isolator completes design reviewSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 28th, 2019 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.