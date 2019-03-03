Maxar cutting jobs to help stem $1.26 billion loss, stabilize satellite division
“Maxar Technologies, which will lay off more than 200 people as it seeks to return to profitability following a $1.26 billion loss, says the struggling satellite division it decided to keep will need to bring in roughly $500 million annually to break even.” (Space News)
