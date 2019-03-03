SpaceX launches ‘Crew Dragon’ to ISS
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Dragon Demo 1; Date: 2 March 2019, 0749 UTC; Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, USA. The Dragon 2 (aka Crew Dragon) capsule docket with the International Space Station on 3 February.
