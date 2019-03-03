Submit on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 22:58

Eutelsat Communications announced he successful mating of the platform and payload of the KONNECT satellite, conducted this week at Thales Alenia Space’s facilities in Cannes. This operation is a major step in the construction of the satellite, in preparation for its launch by the end of this year.

