Successful mating of Eutelsat’s KONNECT payload with all-electric platform
Submit on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 22:58
Eutelsat Communications announced he successful mating of the platform and payload of the KONNECT satellite, conducted this week at Thales Alenia Space’s facilities in Cannes. This operation is a major step in the construction of the satellite, in preparation for its launch by the end of this year.
