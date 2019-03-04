Submit on Monday, March 4th, 2019 22:59

D-Orbit S.p.A., an Italian service provider of the New Space sector, signed a multi-year framework agreement with US-based launch operator Firefly Aerospace Inc. (Firefly) to purchase launch capacity of the Firefly Alpha launch vehicle.

