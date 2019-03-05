GMV controls the first satellites of OneWeb’s constellation
On 27 February, the first six satellites of OneWeb’s constellation were successfully launched on a Soyuz rocket. These 6 satellites form part of a constellation to be made up initially by 648 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, possibly building up to over 900.
