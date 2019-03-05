Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

GMV controls the first satellites of OneWeb’s constellation

Submit on Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 22:59

On 27 February, the first six satellites of OneWeb’s constellation were successfully launched on a Soyuz rocket. These 6 satellites form part of a constellation to be made up initially by 648 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, possibly building up to over 900.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 at 10:59 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»