China’s new huge solid rocket booster completes test
Submit on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 22:59
China announced that the country’s new solid rocket booster, with 200-tonne thrust engine, completed hot firing tests, proving its readiness for commercial launches.
Related Post:MDA provides WorldView ground station equipmentMDA to provide additional DigitalGlobe direct access ground stationsMDA to provide ground system for high-res satellite programMDA to provide ground station solution for U.S. Air Force programMDA to provide WorldView-4 direct access ground stationsOrbital exercises option on Cygnus contract with MDAMDA to upgrade ground station for WorldView-2MDA is sole supplier of direct downlink solutions for RapidEyeSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.