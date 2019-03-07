Submit on Thursday, March 7th, 2019 22:58

NASA has recovered the Hubble Space Telescope’s Advanced Camera for Surveys instrument, which suspended operations on 29 February (UTC). The final tests were conducted and the instrument was brought back to its operational mode on 6 March.

