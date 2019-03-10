Submit on Sunday, March 10th, 2019 22:58

The launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta IV carrying the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS-10) mission for the U.S. Air Force has been delayed to allow for additional troubleshooting to resolve some off-nominal data indications.

Related Post:Sea Launch partners with Intelsat on multi-launch agreementAriane 5 cleared for launch of IS-17, HYLAS 1NASA awards Venture Class Launch Services contracts for CubeSatsAmos-3 ready for first ‘Land Launch’Orbital ATK moving forward with Commercial Resupply MissionsS7 plans to use Zenit for Sea Launch until 2023ViaSat awarded infrastructure contract for Eutelsat Ka-band satelliteDelay of the day: CryoSatSovrn