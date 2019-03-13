Submit on Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 22:59

The Vega launch, designated Flight VV14 in Arianespace’s numbering system, which will deliver the PRISMA (PRecursore IperSpettrale della Missione Applicativa) Earth observation satellite to Sun-synchronous orbit, has been rescheduled to allow for additional checks.

Related Post:China launches experimental observation satelliteDelay of the day: Falcon 9/SES-8Curiosity resumes science operationsSoyuz launches Russian cargo vesselEurope’s contribution to Orion delayed six monthsBoeing tests validate performance of FAB-TSentinel 1A almost complete, testing aheadNew cargo vessel on its way to the ISSSovrn