Submit on Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 22:58

Telesat and OmniAccess announced that they have signed a major, multi-year contract for broadband service on Telesat’s global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, which is planned to enter commercial operations in 2022.

Related Post:China launches experimental observation satelliteDelay of the day: Falcon 9/SES-8Curiosity resumes science operationsSoyuz launches Russian cargo vesselEurope’s contribution to Orion delayed six monthsBoeing tests validate performance of FAB-TSentinel 1A almost complete, testing aheadNew cargo vessel on its way to the ISSSovrn