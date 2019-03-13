OmniAccess becomes first Telesat LEO customer
Telesat and OmniAccess announced that they have signed a major, multi-year contract for broadband service on Telesat’s global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, which is planned to enter commercial operations in 2022.
