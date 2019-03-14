LM develops world-first LTE-over-satellite system
Submit on Thursday, March 14th, 2019 22:58
Lockheed Martin said it has developed a new LTE-over-Satellite system designed to provide connectivity to remote regions, including areas without cellphone coverage, boats off-shore, or during natural disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, earthquakes, catastrophic floods or volcanoes. New hotspots connect existing phones to satellites for reliable 4G connections.
