Soyuz MS-12 launched without problems
Submit on Thursday, March 14th, 2019 22:59
Rocket: Soyuz 2-1a; Payload: Soyuz MS-12; Date: 14 March 2019, 1914 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The crewed vessel arrived at its target orbit less than nine minutes after liftoff.
