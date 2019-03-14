Submit on Thursday, March 14th, 2019 22:59

Rocket: Soyuz 2-1a; Payload: Soyuz MS-12; Date: 14 March 2019, 1914 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The crewed vessel arrived at its target orbit less than nine minutes after liftoff.

