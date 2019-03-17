Submit on Sunday, March 17th, 2019 22:56

The Progress Space Rocket Center has signed an agreement with the Center for the Certification of Rocket and Space Activity on certifying four Soyuz-5 medium-class rockets that will undergo flight tests in 2022-2025.

