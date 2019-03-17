Soyuz-5 to start testing in 2022
Submit on Sunday, March 17th, 2019 22:56
The Progress Space Rocket Center has signed an agreement with the Center for the Certification of Rocket and Space Activity on certifying four Soyuz-5 medium-class rockets that will undergo flight tests in 2022-2025.
Related Post:Orbital Sciences Reports Second Quarter GrowthBoeing Network & Space Systems Reports 4 Percent GrowthOrbital Sciences Boosts Profits In Second QuarterLockheed Martin Nears Delivery Of BSAT-3A and JCSAT-11 SpacecraftLockheed Martin Awards MUOS Contract To Northrop GrummanSatellite Programs Boost Lockheed Martin Space Systems Gains In Third QuarterEMS Completes AEHF Anti-Jamming DeliveriesLockheed Martin, Electro Optic Systems to establish space debris tracking siteSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Sunday, March 17th, 2019 at 10:56 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.