Submit on Sunday, March 17th, 2019 22:58

According to the flight programme, the Soyuz MS-12 rendezvous with the ISS was implemented using a four-orbit rendezvous profile. The approach and docking were performed in automatic mode under supervision of the ISS RS LOCT specialists at MCC and Russian crewmembers of the manned transportation spacecraft and the station.

