Submit on Monday, March 18th, 2019 22:58

OneWeb said it has secured its largest fundraising round to date with the successful raise of US$1.25 billion in new capital. This brings the total funds raised to US$3.4 billion. This round was led by SoftBank Group Corp., Grupo Salinas, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and the Government of Rwanda.

