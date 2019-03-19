Airbus DS enters MoU with Firefly Aerospace
Submit on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 22:58
Firefly Aerospace, Inc., a provider of economical and dependable launch vehicles, spacecraft and in-space services, announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Airbus Defence and Space (Airbus) to develop new space launch solutions for Airbus customers.
