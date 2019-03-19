Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Airbus DS enters MoU with Firefly Aerospace

Submit on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 22:58

Firefly Aerospace, Inc., a provider of economical and dependable launch vehicles, spacecraft and in-space services, announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Airbus Defence and Space (Airbus) to develop new space launch solutions for Airbus customers.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»