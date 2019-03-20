Arianespace’s first Vega mission of 2019 approved for lift-off with PRISMA
Submit on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 22:59
The 14th Vega mission from French Guiana – which will orbit an Italian Space Agency Earth observation satellite – has been authorised for lift-off tomorrow following completion of its launch readiness review.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.