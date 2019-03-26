Roskosmos to cut Proton M price
Submit on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 22:57
Russia’s State Space Corporation Roskosmos will cut the cost of launching a Proton-M rocket to the level of a U.S. Falcon 9 (produced by SpaceX) through lower expenses on ground-based preparations, Roskosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said.
