S7 Space to cancel deal with Yuzhmash – report

Submit on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 22:59

Russia’s privately-owned S7 Space company will scrap a contract it has with a Ukrainian state rocket maker, Yuzhmash, on the production of 12 Zenit launch vehicles , the Russian firm’s co-owner was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

