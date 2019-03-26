S7 Space to cancel deal with Yuzhmash – report
Russia’s privately-owned S7 Space company will scrap a contract it has with a Ukrainian state rocket maker, Yuzhmash, on the production of 12 Zenit launch vehicles , the Russian firm’s co-owner was quoted as saying by Sputnik.
