India successfully tested an indigenously-developed anti-satellite (A-SAT) missile, shooting down a low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite. The announcement about the test was made in a national broadcast by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the action was not directed against any country and the satellite was a pre-determined target orbiting at an altitude of 300 km.

