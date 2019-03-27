Submit on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019 22:56

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering) announced that its subsidiary Singapore Technologies Engineering (Europe) Ltd, has entered into a conditional share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% ownership in Newtec Group NV, an established Belgium-based company in the satellite communications industry.

