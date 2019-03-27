Submit on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019 22:58

Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) has been awarded the prime contract to develop the next generation cluster of formation-flying microsatellites for HawkEye 360 Inc.

Related Post:CGS signs contract for the realisation of the MWIEutelsat orders all-electric satellite from Airbus DSArianespace to orbit THEOS-2 for Airbus Defence and SpaceEtisalat secures capacity on Intelsat 15Airbus weather satellite MetOp-A notches up 10 yearsPrisma satellites to be launched in June 2009Airbus Defence and Space selects Arianespace to launch PeruSat-1Start of Sentinel-5p launch campaign imminentSovrn