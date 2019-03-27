UTIAS-SFL prime contractor for new HawkEye 360 satellites
Submit on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019 22:58
Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) has been awarded the prime contract to develop the next generation cluster of formation-flying microsatellites for HawkEye 360 Inc.
Related Post:CGS signs contract for the realisation of the MWIEutelsat orders all-electric satellite from Airbus DSArianespace to orbit THEOS-2 for Airbus Defence and SpaceEtisalat secures capacity on Intelsat 15Airbus weather satellite MetOp-A notches up 10 yearsPrisma satellites to be launched in June 2009Airbus Defence and Space selects Arianespace to launch PeruSat-1Start of Sentinel-5p launch campaign imminentSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.