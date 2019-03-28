Submit on Thursday, March 28th, 2019 22:59

The U.S. Air Force is tracking at least 270 debris fragments created by an Indian anti-satellite missile test, but the debris field posed no immediate threat to the International Space Station or most other satellites in low Earth orbit, U.S. military officials said.

