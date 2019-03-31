China launches initial second-gen Tianlian satellite
Rocket: Chang Zheng 3B/G2; Payload: Tianlian 2-01; Date: 31 March 2019, 1551 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center. The People’s Liberation Army media arm said that the communications relay satellite was sucessfully deployed into geostationary transfer orbit.
