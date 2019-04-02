Submit on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 22:57

Effective today, Aireon, the first ever real-time, global air traffic surveillance system, is fully operational and in trial use over the North Atlantic.

Related Post:Vega flight opportunity for multiple small satellitesBriz M delivered to Baikonur for Inmarsat 5F-1 launchGHGSat selects Arianespace to launch GHGSat-C1 on VegaFirst SLS flight to send small sci-tech satellites into spaceSpaceflight to launch small satellites on Vega SSMS POC flightArianespace to launch Spire small satellites on VegaFirst Vega starts journey to Europe’s SpaceportNASA Selects technology concepts for study under NIACSovrn