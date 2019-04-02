Submit on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 22:56

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. announced its first successful integration with Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite tracking capabilities. The test was completed with the C-COM iNetVu FLY-981 Ku-band antenna and with Kepler Communications’ first in orbit LEO satellites, KIPP and CASE.

