Submit on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 22:59

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said that India’s recent ASAT test has created 400 pieces of orbital debris, some of which could endanger the International Space Station. Also, a report claims that the test was preceded by another one in February, which however failed.

Related Post:Vega flight opportunity for multiple small satellitesBriz M delivered to Baikonur for Inmarsat 5F-1 launchGHGSat selects Arianespace to launch GHGSat-C1 on VegaFirst SLS flight to send small sci-tech satellites into spaceSpaceflight to launch small satellites on Vega SSMS POC flightArianespace to launch Spire small satellites on VegaFirst Vega starts journey to Europe’s SpaceportNASA Selects technology concepts for study under NIACSovrn