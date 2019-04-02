Submit on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 22:58

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL) and Oxford Space Systems (OSS) have been awarded UK National Space Technology Programme funding to develop an innovative and stowage-efficient Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload.

