Submit on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 22:57

India declined to comment on a statement by a U.S. space official that India’s recent test of an anti-satellite (ASAT) weapon created debris that could threaten the International Space Station. According to an expert, there are currently no usable data portraying the ASAT test.

