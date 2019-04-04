Soyuz launch marks completion of initial O3b constellation
Rocket: Soyuz 2-1b (Soyuz ST-B) / Fregat; Payload: O3b F5; Date: 4 April 2019, 1630 UTC; Launch site: Sinnamary, French Guiana. The launch vehicle delivered the 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th O3b satellites into a circular orbit during a flight lasting 2 hours and 22 minutes until final separation. Total payload lift performance was estimated at 3,198 kg.
