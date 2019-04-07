Northrop Grumman tests 2nd GEM 63 motor
Submit on Sunday, April 7th, 2019 22:57
Northrop Grumman Corporation conducted its second ground test of a 160-cm diameter Graphite Epoxy Motor (GEM 63). The company developed this new side-mounted rocket motor to add power to the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V launch vehicle.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Sunday, April 7th, 2019 at 10:57 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.