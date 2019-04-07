White House tells NASA to resume co-operation with ISRO
Apparently under pressure from the White House, NASA has resumed co-operation with its Indian counterpart ISRO reversing a recent decision to suspend it over orbital debris resulting from the recent Indian anti-satellite test.
