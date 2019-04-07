Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

White House tells NASA to resume co-operation with ISRO

Submit on Sunday, April 7th, 2019 22:56

Apparently under pressure from the White House, NASA has resumed co-operation with its Indian counterpart ISRO reversing a recent decision to suspend it over orbital debris resulting from the recent Indian anti-satellite test.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Sunday, April 7th, 2019 at 10:56 pm and is filed under LAW & ORDER. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»