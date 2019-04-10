Intelsat loses contact with its 29e satellite
Intelsat said it lost communication with its Intelsat 29e satellite, made by Boeing Co., that continues to affect wireless operator, aeronautical and maritime customers in the North Atlantic, Latin America and Caribbean regions.
