TESAT, KSAT and GomSpace develop optical communications for smallsats
Submit on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 22:56
TESAT, KSAT and GomSpace have partnered up to introduce full optical communications capability for new small satellite missions and space-based services.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 at 10:56 pm and is filed under FEEDS & LINKS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.