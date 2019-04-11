Harris receives US$243 million GPS III follow-on contract
Submit on Thursday, April 11th, 2019 22:56
Harris Corporation has received a US$243 million contract from Lockheed Martin to provide fully digital navigation signals for the first two GPS III Follow-On (GPS IIIF) satellites – to deliver stronger signals, with greater operational flexibility.
